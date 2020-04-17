Keith Allen Sutfin, 89, of Clatskanie, Oregon passed away on April 10, 2020 at home in Clatskanie.
Online Poll
Articles
- Update / At The Pumps: Self-Serve gas in Oregon
- Update / Highway 30 Crash: 2-vehicle accident near Rainier --Highway now open
- Traffic Advisory: NW Cornelius Pass Road closures
- Pink Moon: Showing tonight!
- Preserving History: $500,000 Castle goal
- Emergency Funding: $750,000 to assist PCC students
- Fire: Smoke from industrial fire drifts into Columbia County
- Coronavirus: 10 Cases in Columbia County
- New Details / Governor announces Oregon's reopening franmework
- Coronavirus: New cases reported in Columbia County
Articles
- Update / At The Pumps: Self-Serve gas in Oregon
- Update / Highway 30 Crash: 2-vehicle accident near Rainier --Highway now open
- Traffic Advisory: NW Cornelius Pass Road closures
- Pink Moon: Showing tonight!
- Preserving History: $500,000 Castle goal
- Emergency Funding: $750,000 to assist PCC students
- Fire: Smoke from industrial fire drifts into Columbia County
- Coronavirus: 10 Cases in Columbia County
- New Details / Governor announces Oregon's reopening franmework
- Coronavirus: New cases reported in Columbia County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.