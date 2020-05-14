Keith A. Sutfin

Keith Allen Sutfin was born in Clatskanie, Oregon to Jack and Margaret (Anundi) Sutfin.
He grew up in Westport, Oregon and graduated from Westport High School where he excelled in sports. After high school he served in the U.S. Air Force, Strategic Air Command for four years during the Korean War. While stationed near Riverside, California he met his wife, Shirley Walling and they were married for 62 years before her passing in 2017. Keith attended Linfield College where he earned his teaching degree. He spent most of his career teaching and coaching sports at Knappa and Westport, Oregon schools.
Keith was a member of the Westport Community Church and he served on the Clatskanie PUD Board of Directors for many years. He spent his retirement years logging the family property, gardening and raising cattle. He enjoyed owning and operating the Kerry West Marina up until his final days.
He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley; parents; and sister Delvera Smith.
Survivors include sons, Matt Sutfin (Irene) in Rainier and Allen Sutfin (Darcy) in Westport; daughter Andrea Bacon (Tim) in Longview, Washington; three grandchildren, Alissa Sutfin, Erik Sutfin (Kellie) and Chad Sutfin (Chelsea); two great-grandchildren and one on the way; and special friend Jane Philipps in Corvallis, Oregon.
Per his request, cremation has taken place. Internment and service will take place on a later date.
