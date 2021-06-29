KC Taylor was born on Dec. 25, 1990 to Scott and Kim Taylor and was later joined by a little sister, KayLee, in July of 1993. He graduated from Clatskanie High School as a star athlete and followed in his father’s footsteps and became a contractor.
KC was blessed with two boys, one in 2012 and one in 2014. He was a loving and caring father, son, brother, grandson and uncle, who knew no stranger.
KC is survived by his two boys, Dash and Laken; parents, Scott and Kim Taylor; sister and brother-in-law, KayLee and Wyatt McKay; niece and nephew, Destiny and Ryker; grandparents, Lynda and Phil Derby, and Smokie and Gerry Puckett; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
KC is preceded in death by his best friend, and grandfather, Don Taylor.