KC Taylor

Dec. 25, 1990 ~ March 27, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

KC Taylor 30, of Rainier, Oregon, passed away March 27, 2021 in Rainier, Oregon.

To plant a tree in memory of KC Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.