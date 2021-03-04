Karl Heinz Muller, 84, of Clatskanie, Oregon, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021, at home. Karl was born in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, on April 4, 1936. He lived in Canada and California and owned a farm on the outskirts of Clatskanie, Oregon. He was married to Nancy Kay Johnson Muller.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; daughter Denise Darby of Woodland, Washington; a sister Christa and a brother Rolfe, both in Germany; and numerous nieces and nephews. Peter Muller, of Gros Gerau, Germany, was particularly close to Karl.
A memorial service is not planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Portland Shriners Hospital.