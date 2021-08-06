Karena Walker 43, of Clatskanie, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2021 in Longview.
She was born Dec. 13, 1977 to Roy Walker and June (Tofte) Sensenbach. Karena loved listening and singing to all music, watching movies, and being with friends.
Karena is survived by her Mother and siblings, Annette Diefel, Loretta Walker, Duane, Dan, Josh, and James Sensenbach; grandmother; aunts; uncles; cousins; and her extended family in the Clatskanie Spring Street Group Home.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, father, and her sister Ashley.
A private family graveside service will be help Aug. 5, 2021. A Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at Trojan park.