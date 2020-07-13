Karen Faye Pesio, 70, passed away with her family by her side on June 23, 2020. She was born Sept. 6, 1949 in Grangeville, Idaho to Fred and Elma Junes. Karen grew up in the Grangeville area.
On May 13, 1966 she married Alan Pesio. They had four children Bryan, Todd, Tina and Deanna. In 1969 they moved to Clatskanie, Oregon where Karen resided most of her adult life until recently moving to Lewiston, Idaho.
Anyone who knew Karen knew the love she had for family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the joy and love of her life. She never knew a stranger and she touched many with her loving nature and willingness to lend a helping hand in any way she could.
Karen was also well-known in the Clatskanie community for the daycare that she owned and operated for 30 years. Countless children were a part of her daycare over the years and she loved each and every one and was known by all as “Grandma Karen” or “Auntie Karen.”
She was an avid sports fan with the Oregon Ducks and Seattle Seahawks ranking high on her list. However, at the top was watching her grandchildren and the children from her daycare play sports. She truly was their biggest fan. Karen also enjoyed ceramics and her favorite holiday was Christmas. She would spend days decorating and would receive requests from others to tour her home.
Karen was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son Todd Pesio; daughter Deanna (John) Holt; grandchildren, Cody (Danica) Pesio, Eli (Bree) Pesio, Chatney (Keith) Youngblood, Makenzie (Brett) Pillar, Whitness (Dustan) Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Adam, Ayla, Emory, Silas and two more on the way; siblings, Rube Junes, Darrel Junes, Stella (Dick) Funke, Darlene Norden, Nora (Bill) Longhorn, and Thelma Ward; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son Bryan; daughter Tina; siblings, Jeannie Howard, Ruben Junes, Harvey Junes, Archie Junes, and Don Junes; and her parents.
Due to the current restrictions, there will not be a service.
