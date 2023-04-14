June Louise Lampsa

June was born in Baudette, Minnesota to Milton and Carrie Moorhead. The family later moved to Bend, Oregon, and then to Clatskanie, Oregon. June attended Clatskanie High School. In 1949, June met and married Harold John Lampsa, son of John and Emma Lampsa, longtime residents of Clatskanie.
June and Harold lived in Portland along Hwy. 30 where they raised their four daughters. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary before Harold died in 2015.
June loved family, friends, laughter, flowers and making beautiful things. She will be greatly missed!
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Kenneth and Glenn; sister Betty Cox; and son-in-law Johnny Marble.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Frank) Al-Dhahi, Susan (Robert) Dietrich, Roxanne Marble and Linda (Steve) Kelly; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
The service will be held at 4 p.m. on April 30, 2023 at St. Johns Church in Portland at 8044 N. Richmond St., Portland, Oregon.