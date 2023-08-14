Julie “Jules” Diane (Samples)Skeen

Julie was taken from us in a tragic car accident on July 20,2023. She was 55 years old.She was born in Rainier, Oregon.
She spent all her school years in Rainier. After she graduated, she went to work for the Rainier School District.
Julie left behind her husband of 27 years, Justin Skeen; their dogs, Bowie and Bindi; brother Terry Samples, of Rainier; stepsister Linda Vansant of Longview; stepsister Jan Teagarten of Centralia; Aunt Dawn Keith, Aunt Mary Keith, and Uncle Hank Keith of Rainer; as well as many other family members.
She ran a doggy day care for several years with her husband called House of Paws.
One of her greatest passions was helping with outdoor school, which she did for several years. She loved spending time with her friends and family and helping others out as much as she could. Julie was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Julie’s memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Sun., Sept. 10, 2023 at Hudson Park in Rainier, Oregon.