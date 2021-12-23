Julie Ann Eaton Salisbury

Julie Ann Salisbury (nee Eaton) was born April 15, 1957 and passed away on Dec. 16, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Julie graduated from St. Helens High School and PCC with her degree in music. She taught music for four years in the Rainier School District. She then taught private piano for six years in Lebanon.
Julie leaves behind her husband Dr. Rick Salisbury; two sons, Colin and Michael; mother Shirley Eaton of Warren; brothers, Rick of St. Helens, Mike of Sun City, Arizona, and Terry of Florence, Oregon; niece Tyra Holm; nephew Chris Eaton; and many other relatives in St. Helens.
Julie was a member of Lebanon Church of the Nazarene. She played the piano for services, sang in the choir and sang many solos.
Services for Julie will be held sometime after the holidays in Lebanon, Oregon.