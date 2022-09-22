Joshua John Thomas was born Dec. 20, 1978 to John and Marilyn Thomas in McMinnville, Oregon. The family moved to the Clatskanie area in 1985. Joshua graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1997. He married the love of his life Rebecca Fischer on September 22, 2001 at Longview Community Church in Longview Washington.
Joshua worked for years at Columbia Lawn and Yard, and he also owned Nalco for 10 years as well as being a custom builder/contractor for 10 plus years. He was also a part of the ALERT (Air, Land, Emergency Resource Team) straight out of high school learning several important skills.
He also served with his dad Pastor John Thomas at Mayger- Downing Community Church with a specific heart for both young men and music ministries. Joshua enjoyed service and making friendships thru Mayger Church, Heritage Bible Church as well as Grace Bible Fellowship in Kelso, Washington.
Joshua leaves behind his parents, John and Marilyn; sisters, Pam and Karina; wife Rebecca, 10 children; Corrie, Christiana, Caleb, William, Nathan, Tate, Cecily, Trysten, Molly, Alec and their unborn baby girl.
Joshua made friends everywhere he went, always meeting people both new and old, in town making time to stop and talk to them. Joshua loved athletics, specifically, soccer, running, hunting, outdoor activities, making music (played guitar, violin and sang), building and creating. Joshua loved spending time with his family, being a super dad to their 10 kids and an amazing husband and son.
There will be a celebration of life at 4 p.m. on Sun., Sept. 25, 2022 at Woodland Christian Church in Woodland, Washington.