Joseph Henry Mustola passed away at PeaceHealth Hospital in Longview, Washington on Dec. 2, 2021. He was born June 2, 1945 to Saima and Charles Mustola.
He retired from Wauna Paper Mill in 2007. After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and working on his property in Mayger with his excavator.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Saima and Charles Mustola; stepfather Al Thompson; sister Joanne Becton; and brother Wallace Mustola.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2022 at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Clatskanie, Oregon.