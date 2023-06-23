Jordan Elizabeth Bennett, a resident of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away on June 3, 2023, at the age of 31 after a fierce battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born in Vancouver, Washington on April 10, 1992, the daughter of Brian and Debby (Calvert) Bennett of Brush Prairie, Washington.
Jordan was a 2010 graduate of Prairie High School in Brush Prairie, Washington. Jordan loved softball and competed competitively from t-ball through college. She never let challenges get in the way of achieving her dreams, although the journey may have looked different than planned. During her senior year of high school, she was given the opportunity to play softball and teach skills in China as part of a WA cultural exchange team representing the US. While there, she fractured her ankle and leg requiring surgery causing her to miss playing her senior year of high school softball. Although she was devastated, she cheered her team and worked hard to recover and was determined to play at college. She went on to play softball at Blue Mountain Community College and Northwest Christian University. She earned her Bachelor’s in Education at NCU and went on to obtain her Master’s in Education while coaching softball at BMCC and working in Pendleton.
Jordan taught 3rd grade for the Umatilla School District at McNary Heights Elementary school for six years. She loved teaching and was known for her teaching Tik-Tok videos and impacted the lives of many students that went through her class.
Jordan coached numerous girls’ softball teams after college and was the pitching coach for Umatilla High School. In her spare time, she gave private pitching lessons to girls in the Pendleton, Hermiston and Umatilla area.
Jordan’s other passion since childhood was music and singing. She spent many summers singing mini concerts at the Clark County Fair, member of jazz choirs at Prairie HS, BMCC and NCU and singing the National Anthem at numerous events in the region including the Pendleton Round-Up. She was so proud to sing as an opening act of a Kelly Pickler concert in Colorado during a softball tournament where she sang a softball inspired version of ‘Here For The Party’ by Gretchen Wilson.
Jordan was engaged to be married to Chuck Young this summer but had postponed the wedding due to her cancer treatments. She loved him more than words could describe and will be laid to rest wearing the most beautiful dress she picked out.
Teacher, coach, friend and mentor. These are just a few of the names to describe the type of person Jordan was. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her parents, Brian and Debby Bennett of Brush Prairie; fiancé Chuck Young; brothers, Justin (Shelley) Bennett of Vancouver, Washington and Jackson Bennett of Brush Prairie, Washington; grandparents, Don and Koleen Calvert of Clatskanie, Oregon, Jean Bennett and Darrel Hesler of Lenore, Idaho, and Gary Bennett and Marsha Haas of Rainier, Oregon; niece Savannah Bennett; nephew Niklas Bennett; aunts and uncles, John and Aimee Calvert of Banks, Mike and Debbie Calvert of Clatskanie and Brenda and Andy Kauffman of Canby; cousins, Kenzie and Aleena Calvert, Mitchell Calvert, Ryan, Lilly and Marli Kauffman; and Jared and Brittney Abbott.
A private family burial will be held at Murray Hill Cemetery in Clatskanie, Oregon. Arrangement by Groulx Family Mortuary. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on July 8, 2023 in Vancouver, Washington at Reign Church.
A Scholarship/Memorial foundation in Jordan’s name is being established as an ongoing legacy to support the kids and youth she so loved.