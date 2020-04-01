Jon Leino went to be with our Lord on March 23, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in his home in Westport, Oregon after a long battle with COPD and recent cancer. Jon was born in St. Helens, Oregon to Dale and Bonnie Leino on May 16, 1958.
Jon was a lifelong resident of Clatskanie and the surrounding communities and attended Clatskanie High School. In his youth he worked with his father, Dale, fishing in Bristol Bay, Alaska and building fiberglass commercial fishing boats. In the 1980’s and 90’s he worked for several local business in the fiberglass industry including Tollycraft in Kelso, Washington and Lamiglas in Woodland, Washington. Later in life Jon worked for many years as a helper/handy man for Paul Keller and Bill Castle.
Jon enjoyed life and always had a smile ready for all who met him. He loved classic muscle cars and owned several when he was young, including multiple 1960’s Chevelle’s, a Ford Galaxy, a Chevy Camaro, and a 1966 Ford Fairlane. His first car was 1967 GTO. Jon also loved classic rock-and-roll music and anyone who stopped by his house would find him having a good time, likely his stereo turned up and a beer in his hand.
He loved his friends and family and will forever be loved by them. He seemed to glow during family gatherings. His favorite place in the world was being anywhere he was surrounded by the ones he loved. Jon was vigilant to remember birthdays, and although he often had little more money than needed to survive, he made sure that he had a small gift to give the children he loved. Jon had infinite patience with children and would spend hours talking to his nephews and great nephews about anything that interested them.
Jon is survived by his grandmother Rose Lorenson; sister Dianne Leino; uncles, Duane Leino and Rick Kyser; aunts, Christine Pruett, Judy Christopherson and Sharon Czeczok; many cousins; nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be announced when current restrictions surrounding the Coronavirus are lifted.
