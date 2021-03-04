John Unversagt March 5, 1952 ~ Feb. 16, 2021 Mar 4, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Unversagt 68, of Clatskanie, Oregon, passed away Feb. 16, 2021 at home. To plant a tree in memory of John Unversagt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Online Poll Are you subscribing to the high school sports game streaming systems? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest Chief E-Edition TCC E-Edition for 3-5-21 View our 3-5-21 E-Edition right here! Latest Chief E-Edition TCC E-Edition for 3-5-21 Click Here to Place a Classified Ad MORE Featured Articles +5 News Photos / Tradition Returns: County fair, rodeo set for July News At Council: City reviews capital improvements News You Want Fries With That? Rainier approves food cart ordinance News COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved for Oregon MORE Latest News News Wave Energy: Oregon gets first permit for testing facility Sports Sports: Soccer game cancelled News Update / COVID-19: Oregon reaches milestone News Sports Update: Soccer postponed, Friday night football at 8-man play Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Featured Classified Ads News Reporter (St. Helens) Trending This Week Articles ArticlesPopulation: Clatskanie, Rainier showing slight growthPhotos / Life In Columbia County: March 1 sunriseSchool Renovations: Voters to decide on $10m bondClatskanie Grows: Storm lessens, dormant spraysData Privacy: Law enforcement issues advisoryEconomic Boost: River's Edge RV Park development set for April 1You Want Fries With That? Rainier approves food cart ordinance$80M Wave Energy Project: Newport site gets approvalSports Update: Soccer postponed, Friday night football at 8-man playPump Pain: Gas prices expected to exceed $3 a gallon by spring * View the Community Calendar * Featured Articles +5 Photos / Tradition Returns: County fair, rodeo set for July At Council: City reviews capital improvements You Want Fries With That? Rainier approves food cart ordinance COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved for Oregon Back Open: Library reopens MORE Latest News News Wave Energy: Oregon gets first permit for testing facility Sports Sports: Soccer game cancelled News Update / COVID-19: Oregon reaches milestone News Sports Update: Soccer postponed, Friday night football at 8-man play News School Renovations: Voters to decide on $10m bond Connect With Us * View the Community Calendar * Trending This Week Articles ArticlesPopulation: Clatskanie, Rainier showing slight growthPhotos / Life In Columbia County: March 1 sunriseSchool Renovations: Voters to decide on $10m bondClatskanie Grows: Storm lessens, dormant spraysData Privacy: Law enforcement issues advisoryEconomic Boost: River's Edge RV Park development set for April 1You Want Fries With That? Rainier approves food cart ordinance$80M Wave Energy Project: Newport site gets approvalSports Update: Soccer postponed, Friday night football at 8-man playPump Pain: Gas prices expected to exceed $3 a gallon by spring Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe for just $30.00/year, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Subscribe Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates