John Svenson

John was born in Portland, Oregon, on April 14, 1947. He graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1965. John continued his education at Lower Columbia Community College until he was drafted into the Army, where he served from 1966 until 1972. He was stationed in Germany from 1966 until 1968 where he worked with computers. John was married to Lynn’e on June 28, 1975.
John had sons, Erik (Tess) of Oakland, California, and Tim of McMinnville, Oregon. He had brothers Ron (Barbie) Svenson of Scappoose, Oregon, Gary (Sandy) Soderstrom of Clatskanie, Oregon, and sisters Marie Greenwalt of Happy Valley, Oregon, and Susan Shaw of Albuquerque New Mexico. John had 4 grandchildren (JJ, Gabriel, Kaylie and Alayna), numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
John worked for Wauna Mill for over 30 years and retired in 2004 as the Property Protection Supervisor. He lived most of his life in Clatskanie, except for a few years early in his childhood where he lived on the Oregon Coast.
He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Soderstrom in 1999 and his mother Ruth Soderstrom in 2022.
John dearly loved his wife Lynn’e of almost 48 years, and was proud of his two sons Erik and Tim. He enjoyed the outdoors and would spend many days clam digging on the Oregon Coast, or salmon fishing on the Columbia River. John was part of the Northwest Bounders Motorhome Club. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, taking trips in their motorhome across the United States and into Alaska, as well as cruises. He also had a love of cooking and could always be found in the kitchen. John was an avid sports fan and loved watching any sporting event, either in person or on TV. John quietly touched many hearts and will be greatly missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 17, 2023 at the American Legion Hall, 930 NE 5th St., Clatskanie, OR 97016, followed by fellowship with coffee and light refreshments. A private family inurnment is planned. Donations can be made to Clatskanie Middle High School Athletics in John’s name. Mail check to CMHS Athletics, PO Box 68, Clatskanie, OR, 97016.