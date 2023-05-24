John Stephen Hubbard was born on Nov. 20, 1950. He died May 19, 2023 at the age of 72.
He is survived by his beloved daughter Jodi Hubbard; sister Rebecca Hubbard of Rainier, Oregon; and sister Deborah Klaassen of Plano, Texas.
John Stephen Hubbard was born on Nov. 20, 1950. He died May 19, 2023 at the age of 72.
He is survived by his beloved daughter Jodi Hubbard; sister Rebecca Hubbard of Rainier, Oregon; and sister Deborah Klaassen of Plano, Texas.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription