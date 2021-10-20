John Lokan died peacefully in his sleep at home on July 28, 2021. He was born on Sept. 17, 1953, at the nearest hospital in Longview, Washington to Robert and Elizabeth Lokan. He was raised in Clatskanie, Oregon. He graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1971.
He really enjoyed being home with the kids cooking, swimming and playing games with them every day. He was passionate about helping and working with the developmentally disabled and showed his love by cooking. He also enjoyed the outdoors, specifically camping and trips to the Oregon Coast and Mt. Hood.
John is survived by his wife Dianna Rabetoy; sons, Jeremiah (Kizzie) Lokan and Jerald Lokan; daughter Terrah (Joe) Markgraf; brothers, Bill (Lurann) Lokan and Jerry Lokan; sisters, Barbara (Wendel) Bayne and Becky (Bruce ‘Bud’) Garnsey; grandchildren, Nathaniel Lokan-Quinn, April, Henry and Allison Markgraf; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Lokan; mother Elizabeth Best; and brother Bob Lokan.
John loved animals, in memory of him, the family would love donations to be given to any animal shelter or rescue in lieu of gifts or flowers.
