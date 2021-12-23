On Thurs., Dec. 9, 2021, our beloved Johanne “Jo” Floy Culbertson, 80, passed quietly into God’s loving arms in Longview, Washington. Jo was born on Jan. 22, 1941 in Hillsboro, Oregon to Einer Juhl Jeppesen and Frances Elvira (Teller) Jeppesen. She was the second of three children.
Jo grew up on a 140-acre ranch with her siblings in Jewell, Oregon. Part of ranch life was helping with the cattle, pigs, goats and tending to their massive garden. Her favorite little friend was their dog named Cookie, and she always would say, “Lookie, lookie, here comes Cookie.” Being on a large ranch, they often had issues with predators going after their stock, including bear. They needed to find someone who could help them with this problem, so her Dad put an ad in the papers looking for someone to come hunt bear to prevent this depletion. A young man answered that ad. She was unaware that a few years from then, he would become the love of her life. She attended the local schools and graduated from Jewell High School in 1959.
On July 11, 1959, she married her sweetheart Donald Wyatt Culbertson in Clatskanie, Oregon. They made their home in the Taylorville area of Westport, Oregon for the rest of their lives. During the 1980’s she enjoyed working as an Education Assistant at many local schools in the area. Jo, along with her husband Don, were among the initial group that established the Wauna Water District. She held several different positions there, from Treasurer/Secretary to Manager at Wauna Water District until 2009, when they merged with Westport Water. She loved raising and spending time with her three children, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Surviving Jo are her three sons, Terry Culbertson of Rainier, Oregon, Curtis Culbertson of Westport, Oregon, and Max (Laura) Culbertson of Clatskanie, Oregon; grandchildren, Nicholas (Tiffany) Culbertson, Kody Culbertson and Mike Culbertson all of Westport, Oregon; great-grandchildren, Zoa, Axle and Otto Culbertson of Westport, Oregon, and MyOnna and Phoebe Culbertson of Lincoln City, Oregon; sister Jackie (Jeppesen) Bobbinger of Enterprise, Oregon; and brother James Jeppesen of Astoria, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Wyatt Culbertson on Sept. 1, 2008.
We will always remember Jo being a compassionate and loving Mother, Grandmother and friend. She loved her family dearly and they were the center of her world. Her easy-going personality helped make it easy to connect with her. Once you met her, you would become an instant friend. Jo enjoyed sharing jokes to make people laugh and yes, sometimes they could be on the shady side, which always brought out her precious giggle. From teaching the grandchildren to chop firewood with an axe, to learning how to bake and sew were some of the things she was passionate about. There weren’t many days that would go by where you wouldn’t see her outside tinkering in the yard, garden, or going next door to the neighbors for a visit. She was a blessing to many, and will fondly be remembered for her unconditional love, beautiful smile, and warm hugs.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jo’s memory to Turning Point, 220 East Columbia River Hwy., Clatskanie, Oregon 97016.
Private burial was held on Tues., Dec. 21, 2021, at Willamette National Cemetery, where she was placed alongside her departed husband. A Celebration of Life for Jo will be held at a later date, most likely February or March 2022 when the weather is better for traveling.