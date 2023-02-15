Joanne Jeraldine (Henry) Porter passed away to be with our Lord on Feb. 8, 2023. Joanne was born on June 7, 1942 to John and Madeline Henry. She was the oldest of six siblings and she grew up working on the family dairy farm as a kid in Myrtle Point Oregon. Joanne graduated top of her class from Myrtle Point High School in 1961.
Later, Joanne moved to Bandon, Oregon where she met her first husband (Shorty Bratcher) and had two children, Connie and Fred. After Shorty passed away, Joanne moved with her children to the Clatskanie area where she met her second husband B.R. Porter, who had five children from a previous marriage: Heidi, Bobby, Ava, Carla and Carolyn. Together they had daughter Reeca.
Joanne was working locally in the hospitality business and later went into the Real Estate field which she continued for many years, getting her broker’s license and buying Herb Clifford Real Estate and running that until she retired in 2013.
Joanne is survived by her husband B.R.; two daughters, Connie and Reeca; two brothers, Will and Dallas Henry; sister Susie Marquez; grandchildren, Brittany, Darrian, Chase and Sami; great grandchildren, Liam and Ashton; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great children on her husband’s side.
There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023 at Clatskanie Baptist Church.