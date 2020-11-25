Our precious mother, Joan Delores Pellham, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
She devoted her life to her family, while also working part time in sales and cake decorating.
As many know she had been struggling with dementia but was able to be kept safe during the Covid outbreak.
She is survived by her two sons, Tony Pellham and Brian Pellham and their spouses Clara and Chris; and her grandchildren Andrew, Samantha and Michael.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her services will be very modest. Friends and extended family who wish to pay their respects are asked to please contact Brian or Tony on Facebook.
