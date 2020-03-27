Jill Diane Sprague
April 20, 1962 ~ March 5, 2020
Jill Diane (Nelson) Sprague was born on April 20, 1960 in Portland, Oregon. She lived in Clatskanie until she was 16 with her parents Lynn and Diane, and her brothers Brian, Todd and Marc.
She passed away on March 5, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Pat Sprague; two children, Nicole and Brad; 12 grandkids; and three great-grandchildren.
Rest in peace. She will be missed.
