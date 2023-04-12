Jeremiah Ephriam Koljonen was born on May 7, 1966 to Nehemiah and Tianna (Hort) Koljonen in Seattle, Washington. He graduated from R.A Long High School in 1985. Jeremiah passed away March 31, 2023 in Clatskanie, Oregon.
He married his wife, Jeanette (Peterson) Koljonen, on Oct. 7, 1995 and they moved to the area in 1997. They were married for 23 years before Jeanette passed away on April 28, 2018.
Jeremiah, or “Jere” as he was known, worked at Stimson Lumber for 22 years. Jere loved car shows, swap meets, and rock and roll. He had a great sense of humor and was known around town as “Jones Beach Jere.” He loved life on his little farm by the river. Jere was the best guy ever and would literally give you the shirt off his back.
Jere is survived by his father Nehemiah Koljonen of Clatskanie, Oregon; and sister Rose Hanson (Daniel) of Clatskanie, Oregon; their children, Clayton, Colton, Caylee and Chloe; stepchildren, Zachary Ellis of Longview, Washington, Amanda Ellis of Kelso, Washington and Rebecca Kelley of Clatskanie, Oregon; as well as seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.