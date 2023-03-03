Jerald Edward Davis was born on Nov. 17, 1941 in Montpelier, Idaho to Carl and Ada (McGlone) Davis. He was a loving brother to siblings, Linda, Martha and Marilee.
Jerald was raised and graduated from Rainier Union High School class of 1961 and worked in the timber industry. He was never married but he was surrounded by many nieces and nephews and oodles of cousins. Jerald attended The Alston Corner Assembly of God Church in Alston Corner as well as some in Portland, Oregon. Jerry was a devout Christian who was known to wear Bibles out from reading them so often.
Jerry is survived by his sisters, Martha (Robert) VanNatta of Rainier, Oregon and Marilee (John) Hayden of Anchor Point, Alaska.
He was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Ada, as well as older sister Linda Larson in June of 2022.
There is a graveside service at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2023 at Green Mountain Cemetery in Rainier, Oregon. In Lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in his name to HOPE of Rainier or Rainier Oregon Historical Museum.