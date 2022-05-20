Jepson Lauritz Lonnquist

Jepson Lauritz “Jeep” Lonnquist of Birkenfeld, Oregon, died May 9, 2022 at the age of 101. Jepson was born Nov. 29, 1920 in Birkenfeld to Joseph E. Lonnquist and Ellen (Jepsen)(Berg) Lonnquist.
He attended Gustavas Adolphus College in Minnesota studying drama, literature and piano performance. He finished with a degree in Fine Arts at Montana State University. Jepson’s lifework has been to serve his Lord Jesus, thus utilizing his talents in art, preaching and musical composition.
Jepson is survived by seven children; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his parents; brother Junior Lonnquist; and his former spouse Ann Marie (Stein) Lonnquist.
A memorial service will be held for Jepson at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Birkenfeld Community Church.