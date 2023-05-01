Jean M. Wolfenbarger passed away on Thurs., April 20, 2023, peacefully at home. Jean was 91 years old and lived in Clatskanie, Oregon since 1976. Jean’s husband, Jim L. Wolfenbarger, preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2019.
Jean was very proud to be a military wife for almost 20 years and enjoyed gardening, Eastern Star, playing bingo, and spending time with family.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Murray (Rex) and Sara Griffith; two grandchildren, Melissa Dunbar (Brian), and Ryan Winters; two great-grandchildren, Spencer Dunbar (Chelsea), Nick Dunbar, and Penelope Dunbar; and son-in-law Ralph Winters.
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on May 13, 2023 at the Clatskanie Presbyterian Church. A potluck will be held after the service at the Masonic Hall across the street from the church.