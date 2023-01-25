Janet Rose Willey, age 82, of Claskanie, Oregon, died unexpectedly on Tues., Jan. 3, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, during a holiday visit with family. Janet was born Nov. 12, 1940 in Hood River, Oregon. Her parents were Joe and Neta Moore.
Janet graduated from Wy’East High School in Odell, Oregon in 1958. She attended business school in Portland, Oregon, and worked as a legal secretary between periods as a full-time homemaker. Janet retired from the office of Steven D. Petersen in Rainier, Oregon, in 2007.
She and her husband, David, who retired from the Wauna Mill in 2002, enjoyed travel, reading, visiting family, and their beloved dogs in retirement. Janet continued to bake the pies and cookies she was known for until her passing. Janet married David Willey on June 25, 1960, in Hood River. She and David remained together for life. Janet and David had two children, Greg (Robin) and Melissa (Dan Allen), who grew up in Clatskanie in the home she called, “the most beautiful place on earth.” Janet doted on four grandchildren. Melissa and Dan are the parents of Kevin, while Greg and Robin have Nolan, Jade, and Max.
Janet is survived by her children and grandchildren. David passed in 2015. Janet is missed by Spencer, her Clumber Spaniel companion for the last eleven years.
Janet’s family will hold a private observance of her passing. There will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society, Susan G. Komen Foundation, or Doctors Without Borders are suggested.
Mom will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.