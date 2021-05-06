James Robinson

James ‘Jim’ Edward Robinson, 82, died peacefully at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Spokane Valley, Washington. He was born March 21, 1939 in Vancouver, Washington to Mary and Wendell Robinson. He married the love of his life, Carol Robinson, on June 11, 1960. She preceded him in death on September 16, 2020.
Surviving family are his daughters, Sally Hewey and Abby Ramirez; two sons, Daniel Robinson and Cory Robinson; granddaughters, Jaimie, Megan, Breanna, Hannah, Catarina, and Jenna; and grandsons, Mike, Jacob, Liam, and Connor.
Jim was a long-time resident of Portland, Oregon where he lived with his aunt until he joined the United States Army where he served his country for 27 years. He served in Vietnam for two tours, 1970 and 1971. He was stationed all around the country and made several overseas tours. At the time of retirement, his rank was Warrant Officer 2 and the family moved back to Oregon.
He loved his family above all and did everything to support them. Jim was involved in the Clatskanie Masonic Lodge #133 and other local Masonic lodges, Wabanang Chapter #127 Order of the Eastern Star, and Knights Templar.
He will never be forgotten. He was immensely proud to be a Veteran and to have served his country for 27 years. Godspeed and may he be walking hand-in-hand with Carol.
Memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Willamette National Cemetery.