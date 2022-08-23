James “Jim” Russell Osburn passed away on July 1, 2022 at his home in Cannon Beach, Oregon.
He was born on September 12, 1953 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to William Osburn and Judith Rowe Osburn. He is survived by his daughter and her husband Jamie and Clayton Germyn, Jamie’s mother Yvonne Osburn, grandchildren Cannon and Zoey Osburn, his two sisters and their husbands Carol and Brent Jenkins and Susie and Buzz Jopling, along with numerous loving cousins, nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Steve and his son Rick.
The Osburn family also lived in Philadelphia, PA and Dallas, TX. After leaving Dallas Jim spent time in Austin, TX, Juneau, AK and Honolulu, HA. In 1985 Jim settled in Cannon Beach, taking over the reins of Osburn’s Ice Creamery. During Jim’s ownership the Ice Creamery became a favorite of locals and tourists alike.
Jim retired in 2020, passing the business on to his daughter Jamie.
As an active member of the Cannon Beach community Jim served as a Cannon Beach Volunteer Firefighter and Paramedic. Jim was recognized for his 37 years of dedication and service upon retiring in 2013.
Jim’s loves and interests included his family and friends, the beautiful beaches in both Cannon Beach and Hawaii, music (especially Jimmy Buffet), playing the drums, photography, gardening, good food, and his dogs.
A memorial celebration will be held on Wednesday September 7, 2022 from 2-5 pm at Les Shirley Park in Cannon Beach, Oregon. A Hawaiian buffet will be served.
Memorial gifts may be made in Jim’s name to: “International Rescue Committee” or “Doctors without Borders” to help Ukrainian refugees, a cause Jim was very passionate about.