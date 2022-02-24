James “Jim” Henry Rinck Sr.

On Feb. 12, 2022, James H. “Jim” Rinck Sr. ended his 93-year, seven-month, two-day stay on this plane of existence.
He was born in Banks, Oregon in July 1928 to Frank and Gladys Rinck, and was the youngest of three children. He also lived in Deer Island before moving to Rainier as a child, where he remained for the rest of his life.
Although he always thought of himself as a farmer, Jim worked in a sawmill for a short time, then was a self-employed horse logger before joining the Laborers Union and working in construction until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Valancia “Deedee” (Devine) Rinck; son David Rinck at one year of age; brother Robert Rinck; and sister Anna Marie Clausen.
He is survived by his children, Elaine (Dick) Watkins, Jim (Kathy) Rinck Jr., Kathy (Bob) Kennedy, Linda (Mike) Johnson, and Steve (Kristi) Rinck; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A funeral was held on Feb. 19, 2022 at Alston Corner Assembly Church in Rainier, Oregon and he was buried at Hudson Cemetery in Rainier, Oregon.