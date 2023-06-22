Dr. James Earl Davis DO, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 13, 2023 at the Franciscan Hospice House in University Place, Washington at age 79.
Jim was born in Gratiot County, Michigan, to Duane and Florence (McKnight) Davis. He graduated from Ithaca High School in 1962. He attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where he majored in pre-med and English, graduating in 1966. While at UofM he met his future wife Roz Juve and they married in 1968. Jim graduated from the Kirksville College of Osteopathy and Surgery in Missouri, in 1970. Upon completing residency at the Portland Osteopathic Hospital in Portland, Oregon, he and Roz moved to the small community of Clatskanie where he opened a family practice with Dr. Bob McDonald, The Clatskanie Clinic, and raised their three children, Wendy, Erik and Luke. In 1987, Jim married Dorothy Murphy and moved to Rainier. Shortly thereafter, he accepted a position with Kaiser Permanente in Longview, Washington as the first dedicated Urgent Care Clinic physician, until retiring in 2003. Jim enjoyed his retirement in Longbranch, Washington, sailing his sailboat and traveling. He also became involved with The Mustard Seed Project, developing the first assisted living facility on the Key Peninsula. Dorothy passed away in 2015 and in 2016, Jim reconnected with Kathy Crumbaugh, a high school friend, and the two were married in 2021. They enjoyed their time together traveling from Michigan to Washington, Arizona, Oregon and Utah spending time with family and friends.
Dr. Davis’ philanthropic and civic activities included serving as the President of the Clatskanie School Board, President of the Oregon Osteopathic Association, Medical Director of the Longview CareUnit, President, then Treasurer of the Mustard Seed Project in Key Center. Jim was also very involved with his local church. His hobbies and interests included hunting, fishing, star gazing, whale watching, sailing, boat building, wood working, cross country skiing, gold panning, hiking the canyons of SE Utah and rooting on his Michigan Wolverines.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Duane and Florence Davis; sister Mary Graham; and former wife Dorothy Davis.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Davis; brother John G. Davis; three children, daughter Wendy (Jonathan) Cooley, son Erik (Vanessa) Davis and son Lucas Davis; two grandchildren, Jacob and Nathan Davis; stepdaughter Diana Murphy; stepsons, Doug Murphy and Darin Murphy; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren and cousins.
A memorial will be held from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on July 29, 2023 at the Key Peninsula Lutheran Church, 4213 Lackey Rd SW, Lakebay, WA, 98349.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to The Mustard Seed Project. www.themustardseedproject.org.