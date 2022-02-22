James Dudley McClenny was born in Clatskanie in 1944 to parents James and Georgella (Hill) McClenny. James graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1962 and married his lovely wife Elisa (Quintero) McClenny in 1965. They moved back to the area in 1966.
He was an Army veteran and served from 1963 to 1966. James worked at the Mill for over 40 years before retiring.
James is survived by his wife Elisa; sisters, Rayella Oppenlander, Margaret McClenny, Kathy Akrom and Janita Tronnes; children, James McClenny, Jonathon McClenny, Michelle Pasetto and Joseph McClenny; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
James was described by his children as a loving father, caring, giving husband who would open his door to whoever needed it. He will be deeply missed, especially his quirky sense of humor.
There will be a service open to the public at 10 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022 at St. John Baptist Catholic Church in Clatskanie, Oregon.