James Conyers, a third-generation native of Clatskanie Oregon died peacefully in his sleep at 98 at the home he shared with his son in Champoeg, Oregon. Married 68 years, his wife Shirley proceeded him in death in 2018. He is survived by his son Lawrence Conyers of Denver; daughter Anne Giddens of Carlsbad California; son Scott Conyers of Champoeg; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was born in his family home in Clatskanie to Anna Matilda (Peterson) and George Bunker Conyers. He attended Clatskanie High School where he was student body president, football letterman, and valedictorian. After graduation in 1942 he attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1949 with a degree in civil engineering. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, Tau Beta Pi and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies, and the rally squad. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania in 1951 with a master’s degree in civil engineering. His education was interrupted for three years, 1943-1946, serving in World War II, European Theater, as an Army Air Corps Technical Sergeant with the Signal Corps.
He and Shirley A Lawrence, daughter of Victor H and Vera M Lawrence, were married at the Fox Chapel Episcopal Church in Pennsylvania, on September 9th 1950.
Most of his professional career was with the Pittsburgh Des Moines Steel Company, a steel fabricator, as Seattle District Sales Manager, Western Division Chief Engineer in Santa Clara California, and Nuclear Facilities Engineering Manager in Pittsburgh. He was a member of the ASME Nuclear Containment Code Committee, implementing its rigorous quality assurance program on PDM’s construction of the containment vessel for the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in Oregon, Washington, and California, a fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, and a life member of the Clatskanie Masonic Lodge.
He was an Eagle Scout and continued in scouting as Cubmaster and Scoutmaster with sons Larry and Scott, who both also became Eagle Scouts.
After retirement he spent 26 years in the wine industry in Sonoma California, retiring a second time at 93, working for Sebastiani Vineyards, and Cline Cellars in their tasting rooms and as a tour guide, and winning medals for his homemade wine. Blessed with lifelong good health, he and Shirley traveled extensively gaining knowledge that came in handy in establishing relationships with winery visitors from all over the world.
He will be buried at Maplewood Pioneer Cemetery in Clatskanie.