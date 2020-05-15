Jackie S. Berglund

Jackie Sterling Berglund, age 78, passed away in St. Helens, Oregon on April 30, 2020.
He was born in Astoria on March 27, 1942 to Frank and Elvina (Hughes) Berglund. Jack attended grade school in Wauna, Oregon and graduated from Clatskanie Hight School in 1960. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and was chosen to play saxophone in the army band. After serving in the Army, Jack earned a degree in counseling. He spent many years as a drug and alcohol counselor. Jack was known for his talent as a professional piano player. He had played background for stars like Willie Nelson and Tanya Tucker. He also played the accordion.
Jack was a commercial clam digger and loved being on the beach. He also had a passion for hunting and fishing.
Jack is survived by his son Joseph Berglund of Astoria; sister Janice and brother-in-law Mike Derby of Rainier, Oregon; nieces and nephews, Kevin, Kathy, Michelle and Billy Derby; extended family, Bill and Delorus Mellinger of Clatskanie; longtime friends Alan (Butch) and Marie Gann of Gearhart, Oregon.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
