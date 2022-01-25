Jack Dean Sirnio, longtime Mayger resident, died December 27th, at the age of 67. He was born June 5, 1954, in Astoria, Oregon to Edward and Mary Etta (Riddle) Sirnio.
He grew up on the family farm in Quincy, Oregon, graduating from Clatskanie High School in June of 1972. In July of 1972 he met the love of his life Carol. They married January 27, 1973, and made their home between Clatskanie and Minneapolis, before settling in their current home in Mayger in 1976. During his working years, he worked at Beaver Lumber and Gunderson’s prior to retiring.
Jack is remembered by family as a loving and devoted husband, dad, and papa. He had a love for the outdoors. Always enjoying hunting, fishing, clam digging and tinkering in his shop. He took great pleasure spending time with his family, attending their events, especially those of his beloved granddaughter. Jack would also lend a hand to anyone that asked. His love for being a proud American will also be remembered; he was so delighted to lead the 1st Quincy 4th of July parade in 2020 with his flags.
Jack was also known to drop in on his friends on his daily rounds and attend their get togethers for special occasions. He also enjoyed his Tuesday morning coffee group, only missing it when he absolutely had to. He loved sharing stories of his life and family with all of his friends. In his most recent years, he also loved hunting for sage rats in eastern Oregon.
He is survived by his wife Carol; son Jackie; daughter-in-law Michelle; daughter Carla and boyfriend Tim; granddaughter Kelsey; brother Joe; sisters-in-law, Susie (Carl) and Bonnie; brothers-in-law, Brian (Kim) and Buddy; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews; as well as numerous friends and family.
Jack was welcomed into heaven by his daughter Carrie; parents, Edward and Mary Etta; sister Vickie; brother-in-law Marvin; parents-in-law, Shirley and Raymond; along with other treasured family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 22, 2022 at the American Legion Hall in Clatskanie. Please bring your favorite dish and memories of Jack to share. A private graveside service will be held at Murray Hill Cemetery. Groulx Family Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.