Jack Allen Miller, a longtime resident of Clatskanie, Oregon passed away on Oct. 22, 2021. He was born August 16,1967 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jack was a brother, father, uncle, and friend to many.
Jack is survived by his brothers, Darrell Miller of McMinnville, Oregon and Dale Miller of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister Avonne Fish of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother Bobby Pickle of Texas; and Rea Ann and Ariel of Lake Havasu, Arizona.
Jack is preceded in death by his father Marvin Miller of Clatskanie, Oregon and Betty Holderness of New Meadows, Idaho.
Jack loved to hunt and fish, especially loved to go fishing. The fish will be much safer now. :) Jack was funny and loved by so many, he will be dearly missed. RIP my brother. Celebration of Life TBD.