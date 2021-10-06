Irvin Wayne McLain, 77, was born on April 9,1944 in Long Beach, California to Virginia and Carl McLain. He had three younger sisters, Annette, Marcy, and Kathy.
As a young man, he joined the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany as a tank mechanic for three years. He married Linda Pier, of Newport, Oregon when he was 24 years old. They lived in Chehalis, Washington for a couple of years before moving to Newport, Oregon. He worked a variety of different jobs, including setting chokers in the woods, was the head Greenkeeper at Agate Beach Golf Course, and he also worked at the Yaquina Head Rock Quarry with his father-in-law, Elton Pier.
He was a very devoted father and family man to two children, Sheila McLain, of Clatskanie, Oregon and Steve McLain, of Newport, Oregon spending most all of his spare time with them. He was a volunteer fireman/EMT and worked as the Fire Marshall for Newport Fire Department for many years. He then became the Fire Chief for Depoe Bay, Oregon Fire Department, and then the Fire Chief for Amity, Oregon Fire Department.
He was the best grandpa to his six grandchildren, Toni, David, Kaden, Alissa, Cody, and Savannah. He was also a great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
After retirement, he and Linda moved to Clatskanie, Oregon until Linda passed away in 2018. He then married Misty Moore, of Astoria, Oregon in 2019, gaining three more children, Uriah (Chau) of Seattle, Washington, Bob (Jennifer) of Vancouver, Washington, and Crystal (Jesse) Rodli of Portland, Oregon; along with five more grandchildren, Max, Soren, Maria, Elijah, and RaeAnna.
Irv and Misty moved to Waldport, Oregon after they married where they enjoyed beach living and learning how to use their laser engraver together.
Irv enjoyed laughing, spending time with family and friends, telling jokes and stories, fishing, hunting, crabbing, camping, photography, and cooking.
He passed away Sept. 21, 2021 at home with his family. He was well liked by all who met him and loved by so many. He will be greatly missed by an unending amount of family and friends, but his sense of humor and all of our memories of him will live on and on forever.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 9, 2021 at Alston's Corner Assembly of God Church in Rainier, Oregon. Arrangements by Bateman's Funeral Home, Newport, Oregon.