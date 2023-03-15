Irene Ruth Gibson

Born Irene Ruth Jacob on Jan. 16, 1933 in Livingston, Montana and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 24, 2023 at the age of 90. Irene was the oldest of seven children born to Elmer Nelson Jacob and Ruth Almina Jacob (Roggow). The family moved from Montana to Oregon while she was just a child so her father could find work.
Irene’s childhood was a new adventure to the Northwest where they found a place to call home in the Taylorville and Westport area and later moved to a place called Alston’s Corner where she grew up and attended Delena Grade School and one year at Rainier Union High. Life was not easy in the 1940s and many young people had to help their families to survive.
Around 1950, Irene met Bobby E. “Gene” Gibson who traveled to Oregon from Oklahoma and the two were married on Sept. 18, 1951 in Astoria, Oregon. Gene was a quick learner and worked in sawmills and later became a painter like Irene’s father Elmer. They traveled around the Northwest to places where Gene was painting bridges, grain silos and other commercial structures until Gene developed lead poisoning and had to quit painting. They then moved back to the Alston’s Corner area where they began farming. Irene was instrumental in the success of the farming business keeping books for it and keeping the boys supplied with food and soda. They also raised prized Polled Hereford cattle and she traveled to Reno Nevada with two of the boys where they were going to show the cattle. During that trip they were in a serious car accident that took months for her to heal.
Irene was very active in 4-H and with anything to do with helping kids to learn and read. She attended and was a member of Clatskanie Baptist Church for roughly 50 years and most recently attended Rainier Community Church of God. She loved to read her Bible. Irene did love to travel, and she noted some memorable trips to Alaska to see family, as well as trips to Disneyland with family. Irene and Gene traveled to Montana to see family when one of their grandsons was born. Irene also booked a cruise and went along with other seniors.
In 2006 she realized the big house was just too much for her to manage anymore and she moved to an apartment in Rainier where she then got involved in the Senior Citizens group and began volunteering her time at the center. She made many friends at the Senior Center and loved going to play cards and bingo on a weekly basis. She was also selected as a Senior Princess to represent Rainier at the Columbia County Fair. Irene enjoyed watching her grandkids in their numerous activities.
Survivors include sisters, Mary Ann Caulfield, Beatrice Caulfield, and Barbara Miller as well as brother Frederick Jacob, all of Rainier; daughter Beatrice Harrison; and sons Terry Gibson, Michael Gibson (wife Polly), Fredrick Gibson (wife Susan), and Roger Gibson (wife Jolynn) all of Rainier, as well as James Gibson (wife Leona) of Clatskanie; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were: her parents; husband Bobby E. (Gene) Gibson; sons, Elmer Benjamin and Allen Eugene Gibson; daughter Donna Kay Gibson; brothers, Nelson M. and David E. Jacob; son in-law Jerry Harrison; grandson James Paul Gibson; and Aaron J. Howe.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 25, 2023 at Rainier Community Church of God, 321 West C Street, Rainier, OR 97048.