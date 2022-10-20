Imogene Ruth Watts of Washougal, Washington, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 3, 2022 at the age of 92. Imogene was born on Aug. 7, 1930 in Hines, Minnesota. Her parents, Lawrence and Minnie Johnson, moved Imogene and her four brothers and three sisters to Clatskanie, Oregon when she was two years old.
Imogene graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1948. In 1948, Imogene married her high school sweetheart John Watts and moved to Meridian, Mississippi. Over the years, Imogene and John’s family of four boys and three girls lived in Clatskanie, Oregon, South Bend, Washington, Meridian, Mississippi and Winslow, Arizona before settling in Washougal, Washington in 1971. Imogene attended St. Thomas Catholic Church in Camas, Washington.
She was an accomplished seamstress and created clothing for herself and the family. Imogene enjoyed cooking southern dishes and preparing pistachio dessert and cornflake cookies for everyone. Her home was always decorated reflecting her love for celebrating the holidays. Imogene accompanied her husband John who was an avid private pilot on numerous cross-country trips. Imogene was a constant presence at the family plumbing shop in Washougal for 14 years and at the plumbing certification seminars her husband conducted throughout the United States.
Imogene will be loved and missed by surviving sons, Mike (Jill), Tom (Sharon), Rick (Suzanne) and Roger (Julia); daughters, Teresa (Chip), Shelley (Greg) and Loretta (Ed); 24 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, John; parents; brothers, Emery, Ernie, Rodney and Ronnie; and sisters, Arlene, Lorraine and Laverne. Imogene had a great deal of pride in her husband and family. A celebration of life will be conducted in Clatskanie, Oregon.