Howard Michael Behrend of Westport, Oregon passed away at home on Dec. 28, 2019. He was 63 years old.
He was born in Longview, Washington on Sept. 21, 1956. He attended local schools and graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1975. Mike worked at RSG mill in Kalama, Washington for many years and also at Stimson Lumber in Clatskanie. Most recently he worked at Westmart Shell.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and especially fishing. He will always be remembered for his joking manner and generosity for helping anyone in need.
He is survived by his mother Hattie S. Behrend of Clatskanie; brother Edward (Melissa) Behrend of Clatskanie; sister Deborah Mueller of Longview, Washington; nephews Jeremy (Ashley) Behrend, Joshua (Shauna) Behrend all of Longview, Washington; niece Heidi (Tyler) Wayne of Paris, France; two great nephews; and one great niece all of Longview, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his brother Lawrence Behrend of Westport; father Howard C. Behrend of Clatskanie.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
