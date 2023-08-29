Hollis Craig Gassner passed away at his home in Portland, Oregon, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2023, at the age of 69. He was born Oct. 28, 1953 in Seaside, Oregon to Patricia (Olson) and Arlen Gassner. Hollis married his longtime partner on June 29, 2023.
Hollis enjoyed spending time with his sister Leslie and her family in Mayger, Oregon, where he eventually moved to for time. Hollis was a talented guitarist and shared his love of playing guitars with his nephew Arlen, who is now also a talented guitarist and singer/songwriter.
He was predeceased by his parents, Patricia Gassner of Portland, Oregon and Arlen Gassner of Seaside, Oregon; and half-brother Shane Gassner of Roseville, California.
He is survived by his wife Patti of Portland, Oregon; sister Leslie Kallunki (John) of Mayger, Oregon; niece Britta Kallunki of Portland, Oregon; nephew Arlen Kallunki (Amanda) of Portland, Oregon; great-nephews, Damien Elizarraraz, Delano Hollis Kallunki and Leon Kallunki; half siblings, Arlayne Hoff of Seaside Oregon, David Gassner of Thompson, Iowa and Tracy Gassner of Seaside Oregon; and his beloved cat, PITA.