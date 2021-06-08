Helen Connors passed away peacefully June 1, 2021, six days shy of her 94th birthday.
Helen was born June 7, 1927 to George Bucko and Anna Sawko in New York, New York. She met Walter Connor and they married in 1953 in Portland, Oregon. They were blessed with four children, Diane, David, Susan, and Charles.
Helen loved to travel, sew, knit, crochet, garden, read, and above all, she loved her family. She loved and walked with the lord.
She was preceded in death by her son Charles George in 1982; and her husband of 56 years, Walter Connors, in 2010.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on June 17, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clatskanie, Oregon.