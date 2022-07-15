Hattie Sue Behrend passed away at the Delaware Plaza in Longview, Washington on July 14, 2022. She was 89 years old. Born in Pickens, South Carolina to Clyde and Macie Porter. She was the eighth out of fourteen children. She relocated with her family to the Westport/Clatskanie area, where she lived until moving to Longview, Washington in 2020.
She married Howard C. Behrend on July 22, 1953 and has been a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and shopping trips with her sisters and daughter.
She is survived by her son Edward (Melissa) Behrend of Clatskanie; daughter Deborah Mueller of Longview, Washington; grandson Jeremy (Ashley) Behrend; great-grandson Jason and great-granddaughter Hattie of Longview, Washington; grandson Joshua (Shauna) Behrend; great-grandsons, Justin and Sawyer of Longview, Washington; granddaughter Heidi (Tyler) Wayne; great-granddaughter Lucy of Seattle, Washington; and one great-granddaughter on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard C. Behrend of Clatskanie, Oregon; sons, Lawrence Behrend and Michael Behrend of Westport, Oregon.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., July 23, 2022 at Westport Cemetery in Westport, Oregon.