Harry Gilbert Abeyta

Harry and his wife, Sally, began retirement life in Clatskanie taking over the old Conyer’s Homestead. The family would like to thank the many friends and acquaintances that welcomed and shared their lives in the Clatskanie area. This was a time they will always treasure.
Harry was born in Fruita, Colorado to Andrew Abeyta and Dora Gomez. He was the fifth of eleven children. The young family moved to Dragerton, Utah now called East Carbon, Utah where they enjoyed the magic of electric lights, indoor plumbing, local stores for shopping and stable employment for his father, Andy at the nearby coal mine.
Harry excelled in athletics; his numerous awards, medals, and trophies for football, basketball and track is telling of his talent, but he wouldn’t bore you with those details. He spent his life showing interest in others and deferring his own accomplishments; he excelled in humility. Harry served in the Army during the Korean conflict from 1952-1954; attained the rank of Sergeant and was the preferred barber for his squad. Harry studied at the University of Utah where he played football, earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education, but more importantly met his lifelong love and partner, Sally Anne Bires; a dance major at the time. They married in July of 1956 and had their first child, Kent Matthew Abeyta.
Harry worked as a teacher specializing in physical education. Coach Abeyta was one of the favorites of students and faculty. Harry and Sally had a total of four boys, Kent, Bill, Gary and Danny and with all of that responsibility he worked two jobs; leaving the house at 6:00 a.m. and not returning home before 10:00 p.m. Harry was an avid trout fisherman and summers with his boys were spent camping and fishing or gardening. He made countless sacrifices for his sons and they knew how important they were to him.
After retirement, Harry and Sally moved to Clatskanie where they bought a turn of the century farmhouse on some acreage. The farm begged for attention and Harry delivered; always working on improving and exploring their new land. Sally was the towns librarian. These were perfect retirement years. They made many dear friends and explored the Oregon coast. Harry learned to salmon fish, raise sheep and goats and he and Sally always had cats and dogs to love. Eventually, the property became too much for them and they moved to a smaller house in the beautiful coastal town of Bandon, Oregon. Harry learned to fish for Dungeness crab and shared with everyone. Too soon, it became necessary to return to Utah and be near their eldest son. They settled in West Haven, Utah. Harry spent his final months at the George Wahlen Veterans Home. The family would like to extend thanks and gratitude to all those who cared for him there. Harry passed away peacefully on June 29, 2022 surrounded by his family. Harry and Sally were married 65 years, 11 months.
Harry is survived by his wife Sally; sons, Kent (Cynthia), Bill (Daijiro), Gary, and Danny (Stephanie); brother Chuck (Carolyn); sisters, Loretta Jewkes (Tom), Margaret Alves (George) and Carol. He had six grandchildren, one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Dora Abeyta; sisters, Pearl, Jenny and Patsy; and brothers, James, Manuel and David.
Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington, Utah where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Harry online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.