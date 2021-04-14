Harold Arthur McCollam, 87, of Rogue River, Oregon, passed away on Sat., April 3, 2021 at his residence.
Harold was born Oct. 17, 1933 to Wellington and Verna McCollam in Rainier, Oregon, where he graduated from Rainier High School. Harold worked for Boise Cascade in St. Helens, Oregon, Addison, Illinois and Medford, Oregon until his retirement.
He married and became the father of David, Deborah, Ed, Craig, Jodi and Len. He lived in St. Helens until he was transferred to Addison, Illinois where he met and married his wife Toni on Sept. 4, 1958, and became father to her five children, Debra, Susan, Randy, Cynthia and Christina.
Harold and Toni loved, cherished and enjoyed their family pets. After retirement, they spent much time over the years traveling, camping, fishing and loved living on the Rogue River.
He is survived by his loving wife, Toni McCollam; four children; four stepchildren; and many grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah, son, David, and stepdaughter, Debra.
A graveside funeral service is being planned for 1 p.m. on Sat,, April 24, 2021 at the Rainier Cemetery in Rainier, Oregon.