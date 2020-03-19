Gwen Hummels Pellham passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Hildreth, Nebraska to William and Margaret Hummels and was one of seven children.
Moving from Nebraska to Gaston where she spent her younger years before moving to Woodland and meeting her husband of 71 years, Carl Pellham. They raised their four children in the Quincy and Rainier area where Gwen drove a school bus and was a row boss for Luttrell’s berry fields for many years, she was beloved by all.
In later years Carl and Gwen moved to St. Helens to be near the grandkids to watch their sports. They were longtime members of Mayger Downing Community Church and Grace Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister Gerry of Vancouver, Washington; son Carl of Rainier; daughter Roxanne (Lonnie) Hadlock of Sumpter; son Steve (Joanne) of St. Helens; son Bill (Colleen) of St. Helens; five grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you donate to her favorite organization the Columbia County Food Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.