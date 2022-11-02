Guy Brown was born in Nevada City, California on March 30, 1939, to Laura (Holt) and Ralph Brown. He passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at the age of 83.
After an argument with the landlord resulting in the shooting death of his father Ralph at the age of four, while living in Vancouver, Washington, he moved to Rainier, Oregon with his mother, baby brother Billy (who passed away suddenly at the age of 3) and older sister Shirley. At the age of seven, he started delivering the newspaper to help support his mother and sister. In the 8th grade he quit delivering newspapers to play school sports. (During the newspaper delivery he opted to put half of his earnings in a savings account that saved enough to pay off their family home). He attended Rainier Schools where he was an outstanding athlete in basketball and baseball.
He joined the Air Force from 1957 – 1960. He talked often about the love of flying and traveling,
On Oct. 27, 1966, He married Audrey Howard. They were married for 46 years until her passing in 2012. He lived in the same home for 56 years.
He worked at Fibre for 40 years, retiring in 2000.
In 1997, his half-sister Sybil Stime came to visit Oregon from Minnesota to meet him and Shirley for the first time. Sybil was 78 years old. That was the start of a beautiful relationship between them that continued until her passing in November 2020. Sadly eight months later, his sister Shirley Murphy passed away in July 2021.
In March 2021, he was diagnosed with cancer, where he completed several rounds of chemo. Many weeks of radiation treatment without one complaint of the effects. In September of 2022, he stopped his treatment saying it is what it is. Got to make the best of it.
He did as he wished and lived the rest of his life his way on his terms.
He enjoyed many hobbies. Hunting, fishing, and his favorite was playing golf with his friends. He had several holes in one. Shortly after the passing of Audrey his vision became very impaired due to a hereditary eye disease which forced him to quit driving and playing golf. He was very active, often exercising on his machine at home or walking his dog, Dixie, who he spoiled and loved. Dixie was overweight and reached a point that she was no longer able to jump up onto the couch to her spot next to him, so he developed a routine of bending over and picking her up, placing her on her spot on the couch, making sure she was covered with her blanket before he sat next to her. Dixie was his sidekick for over 17 years util she passed in 2018. His golfing buddies, once a week, faithfully would drive to Rainier to pick him up for a cold beer at the Pastime. He enjoyed the Seattle Mariner and Oregon Duck games. His favorite was keeping track of pro golfing.
His sense of humor was the best. He was kind and generous. He was an exemplary example of a Dad. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. (Also known as Grandpa Putt Putt or Grandpa Grape). He was a great friend, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
He is survived by his children, Trina, Jeffrey, Terri, and Johnathan; 10 grandchildren, Randall, Lisa, Ty, Owen, Elizabeth, Jeanette, Scott, Zamanda, Robert and Jessica; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his wife; parents; brother; sisters; and niece Vicky Conrath.
Celebration of life will be in March 2023. Memorial Contributions may be made to Community Home Health and Hospice.
He will be deeply missed and loved forever; Grief is the last act of love we have to give to those we love. Where there is deep grief, there is GREAT love.