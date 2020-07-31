Glenn Clayton Hetland, 90, of Clatskanie, Oregon passed away peacefully, on July 23, 2020, after a brief hospitalization stay following a fall in his home. Glenn was born April 12, 1930 in Cooperstown, North Dakota and grew up on his family’s farm.
After graduating from Cooperstown High School, Glenn attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, majoring in biology. He went on to teach science and music at high schools in Eagle Bend and Herman, Minnesota. Around that time, Glenn married his high school sweetheart Janel Ann Burk. They started a family and followed the Lord’s calling by attending Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. His internship was spent in the Karlstad-Halma, Minnesota parish. He was ordained and commissioned as a missionary to Brazil in 1961. He served congregations in Parana, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.
Upon returning to the United States in 1970, Glenn served three congregations in and around Beltrami, Minnesota for five years. Glenn then accepted a call in Van Nuys, California, where he served until 1995. His semi-retirement included a series of interim positions in California and Arizona. Glenn and Janel then retired for good in Clatskanie, Oregon. It the last of many moves and one which Glenn often described as guided by God’s hand.
He loved golf, his family and friends, and bringing the good news of God’s love to people around the world.
Glenn is survived by his wife Janel; children, LaNita (Javier), Craig (Olga), Martin (Jennifer) and Steve (Barbara); and grandchildren, Emily and Elise Ajun, Charlie, Jason, Lauren, Evan, Grace and Quinn Hetland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.