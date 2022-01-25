Gerald “Jerry” Weigant

Gerald “Jerry” Erhardt Weigant of Clatskanie died Monday, Dec 20 at the age of 72. He was born in Portland, Oregon April 29, 1949 and moved to Clatskanie with his parents Casper and Roslee in 1974. They along with his brother, Richard Weigant, opened Weigant’s Sentry Market and spent the next 46 years working on Nehalem St. Jerry gave back to the community every chance he got. He spent his free time singing, boating, taking vacations and with family.
Survivors include two daughters, Victoria Weigant Davis and Rhonda Weigant Patrick; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
A funeral will be Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the Alston Corner Assembly of God Church. Service will start at 10:30 a.m. followed by a lunch reception. At 1 p.m. we will head to Clatskanie for the burial. Burial at Murray Hill Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.