Gerald “Jerry” Harley Atkins

Gerald Harley Atkins (Jerry) went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2023.
Jerry was born Jan. 30, 1936, to Esther Hugo and John Atkins. He had two brothers, Darrell Atkins and Bert Wilson, and a sister Jan Alexander. Jerry came to the region as a young man stationed at Beaver Falls. He came to love the region and made this home.
He married Kay Marilyn Eckholm and had four children, Peter Atkins, Heidi Gestson, Eric Atkins and Amy Schubert. After the death of his first wife, he married Jan Sigmund and became the stepfather to Christine Sigmund. He also has nine grandchildren, one step grandson, eight great grandchildren, and was a beloved uncle to many.
Jerry was a skilled carpenter and worked at the Wauna Plant for over 30 years as a Millwright. He loved to fix anything he could find that was broken and enjoyed spending time with family and friends’ gold panning and skiing. Jerry skied past the age of 70 and he was so excited as the price of lift tickets went down with age. In addition to helping others with their construction needs, he volunteered at Westport Cemetery, which brought him joy.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, John Atkins and Esther Conley; wife Kay; wife Jan; son Eric; and brother Bert Wilson.
There will be a memorial potluck at 11 a.m. on May 20, 2023 at Westport Community Church and there will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. on May 30, 2023 at Mt. Solo Cemetery in honor of his military service.